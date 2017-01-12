Arlington Salon Relocating to New ‘Lily’ Building

By Sally Cole

Salon Rovina has announced plans to relocate to the Southgate Shopping Center, also known as the Lily Building, at 100 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

Located in Arlington since 2008, the hair and beauty salon is owned and operated by Rovina Nugaro, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including 12 in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Salon Rovina is currently located at 4751 Lee Highway in Arlington. The shopping center, owned by the Falls Church Episcopal, is being renovated and managed by The Young Group. The new location is expected to open in April.

For more information, visit www.salonrovina.com.

