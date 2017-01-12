Classical FX to Perform at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

By Sam Tabachnik

Classical FX, the vocal ensemble comprised of members of the Washington National Opera Chorus, will perform at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. Admission is a $20 suggested donation and includes a wine and cheese reception following the concert.

Classical FX performs a wide variety of songs, from familiar American folk and spirituals to Broadway, European art and opera.

For more information, visit www.odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail marikohiller@gmail.com or call (703) 200-7489.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments