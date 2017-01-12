‘Elevator Speech’ Presentation at F.C. Chamber Luncheon Jan. 17

By Sally Cole

Keasha Lee Ince will present “Magic is in Your Messaging” at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Networking Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Italian Café in Falls Church. The presentation will help attendees learn how to craft intriguing, clear, and memorable introductions or “elevator speeches.” Ince is the founder and creative director of Striking Statements.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.. Tickets with advanced registration are $27 for Chamber members and $32 for nonmembers. An additional $5 will be charged to walk-ins, should space be available. To register, go to www.fallschurchchamber.org.

