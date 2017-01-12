‘Love Boat’s’ Ted Lange Coming to The Little City

By Sam Tabachnik

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation in Falls Church will host Hollywood actor and writer Ted Lange at a benefit live stage reading of Lange’s original play George Washington’s Boy on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Falls Church Episcopal Church, 166 East Broad Street in Falls Church.

Lange is well known for his role as Isaac the bartender on the ABC show “The Love Boat” from 1977 to 1986. Lange also directed episodes of that show, as well as UPN sitcom, “Moesha.”

Tickets, which include a nine-actor stage reading and reception with Lange after the performance, are $25. For more information on tickets, visit the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation website at http://tinnerhill.org or call Foundation President Alex Boston at 571-533-9566 or Mark Rhoads for press tickets at 703-536-5770.

