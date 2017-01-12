Mason Scholastic Bowl Team Finishes 1st in Bull Run

By Sam Tabachnik

George Mason High School’s Scholastic Bowl team finished in first place in the Bull Run District after closing out its regular season with a four-way match Monday.

The Mustangs, hosting Warren County, Clarke County and Rappahannock County, defeated Warren and Rappahannock, 300-130 and 245-195, respectively, but had its unbeaten streak snapped, losing a close match to Clarke, 235-200. Mason finished the regular season atop of the Bull Run District with a 17-1 record.

Next up for the Mustangs is the Conference 35 tournament next Thursday, Jan. 19.

