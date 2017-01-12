McLean Community Center Opening ‘Company’ Feb. 3

By Sam Tabachnik

The McLean Community Players will present George Furth and Stephen Sondheim’s ground-breaking musical Company, opening Friday, Feb. 3 and running weekends through Feb. 19 at the Alden Theatre in the McLean Community Center, located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean.

After its Broadway debut in 1970, Company was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six. The plot revolves around Bobby — a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage — the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$25 and are available at www.McLeanPlayers.org or through OvationTix at 866-811-4111. See the accessibility page at www.McLeanPlayers.org for information about audio description services and American Sign Language interpretation at some performances. With adult themes, this show is most suitable for ages 17 and older.

