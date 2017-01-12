Shot Fired Through Window of Falls Church Daycare Center

Police are investigating after a bullet was fired through the window of a Falls Church area daycare center where a group of three-year-olds were being looked after on Thursday.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fairfax County Police responded to a report of something thrown through the window of Bright Horizons, a Falls Church daycare and preschool in the 5200 block of Leesburg Pike, when they discovered a bullet had been shot through the window. Nobody was hit or injured and police say they immediately moved they eight children and two adults to a safe place inside the building.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments