By Sam Tabachnik

The Arlington Philharmonic inaugurates 2017 with a concert featuring The U.S. Army Chorus and an afternoon of music from opera’s greatest hits. The family friendly concert on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. will be held at the Wakefield High School auditorium, located at 1325 S. Dinwiddie Street in Arlington.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments