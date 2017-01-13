Candidates Sought for McLean Community Center Board

By Sam Tabachnik

The McLean Community Center is seeking candidates to run for seats on its governing board for the 2017–2018 year. The board provides oversight and guidance for the center’s programs and facilities.

Five positions are open, three adult seats and two youth seats. Adult board members serve three-year terms and youth members serve one-year terms. Adult candidates must be 18 by May 20 and youth candidates must be 15–17 years of age by May 20. All candidates must live in the McLean Community Center’s tax district, Small District 1A-Dranesville. One youth member will be elected from the McLean High School boundary area and one will be elected from the Langley High School boundary area, though candidates are not required to attend either school.

To appear on the ballot, candidates must obtain signatures from 10 McLean tax district residents. Petition packets are available on Jan. 23.

More information on the elections can be found at http://bit.ly/2ix7qc1 or by calling 703-790-0123.

