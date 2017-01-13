Conte’s Bike Shop Announces New Manager

By Sally Cole

Conte’s Bicycle Group LLC has promoted Mike Cox to store manager of the company’s Falls Church location.

Cox started with Conte’s in September 2015. Jennifer Warinner, the former manager of the Falls Church store, has relocated to co-manage Conte’s largest company store in Virginia Beach, as well as Conte’s Chesapeake store.

Conte’s is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The retailer has nine locations, in Arlington, Chesapeake, Falls Church, Midlothian, Newport News, Short Pump, Virginia Beach, Washington, D.C., and Williamsburg.

Conte’s Bike’s Falls Church is located at 7121 Leesburg Pike #101. For more information, visit www.contebikes.com.

