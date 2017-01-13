Fairfax Seeks Nominations for Crossing Guard of the Year

By Sam Tabachnik

Nominations are being accepted for Fairfax County Public Schools Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year, part of the Virginia Safe Routes to School program, sponsor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Day. Anyone can nominate a crossing guard by using this online form: http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3176473/1c83879453ec.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 27. Nominations should include a photo along with nomination information.

Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, a statewide event to say thank you to the individuals who help students cross the street safely on their way to and from school, will be celebrated in Virginia on Wednesday, February 8. Fairfax County Public Schools will observe the day by honoring the 80 crossing guards who manage 174 school-related crossings every day.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments