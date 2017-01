By Sam Tabachnik

Four Falls Church students have been named to their schools’ academic honor lists for the fall 2016 semester.

Falls Church’s Bethany Beer, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, was named to the school’s Dean’s List; F.C.’s Nadine Pembleton made the President’s List at Champlain College in Vermont; and Kathryn Gilto and Ava Roth of Falls Church earned Dean’s List honor at Lehigh University.

