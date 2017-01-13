McLean ‘Arts Night Out’ Benefit Set for Jan. 26

By Sam Tabachnik

The New Dominion Women’s Club will be hosting “Arts Night Out” next Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at McLean Project for the Arts.

The night will include art, wine, food, a silent auction and a guided art talk from McLean Project for the Arts exhibitions director Nancy Sausser at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from this benefit will be donated to local charities. The event will be held at the McLean Project for the Arts in the McLean Community Center, located at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, McLean.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information and to order tickets visit www.ndwc.org.

