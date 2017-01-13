Mosaic’s Angelika to Screen ‘Thank You For Your Service’

By Sam Tabachnik

Next Tuesday, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 will host the award-winning documentary film Thank You For Your Service at the Angelika Film Center, located at Mosaic District, 2911 District Ave, Fairfax.

The film takes aim at the failed mental health policies within the U.S. military and their tragic consequences. It tells the stories of four struggling Iraq War veterans, along with interviews of top military and civilian leaders. Observing the systemic neglect, the film argues for significant internal change and offers a roadmap of hope.

There will be a short panel discussion after the film featuring Carrie Ann Alford, Policy Director at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; Dr. Joseph Tarantolo, a psychiatrist in Washington, D.C. (who appears in the film); and Maura Levesque, a licensed clinical social worker in Vienna. Counselors will be also available in the audience in case anyone finds the film too disturbing.

The screening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at: http://gathr.us/screening/18521. There are no box office sales.

