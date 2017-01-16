Hundreds Gather for Unity & Justice in 1st-Ever Falls Church MLK Day March

Today, the first-ever march for civil rights in the 70-year history of the City of Falls Church took place, starting at the Tinner Hill Historic Monument, where 100 years ago the first rural branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People began in once-segregated Falls Church, and continuing to its City Hall.

Several hundred marchers representing diverse races, religions, ethnicities, the LGBT community and more walked the one-half mile path for “unity, racial healing and justice” to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.

Tinner Hill Foundation co-founder Ed Henderson said the event “is designed to focus attention on the need for communities to come together peacefully and demand justice for those whose rights are in danger of being violated and to begin a dialogue on solutions to heal our nation’s divisiveness.”

At City Hall, following the march, a two-hour program of unity, racial healing, and justice will feature a video honoring Dr. King and an open panel discussion in the Council chambers. It will commence at 2 p.m.

