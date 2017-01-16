F.C. Mother, Disabled Son Make Passionate Appeal at Town Hall

A Falls Church mother and her disabled son made a passionate appeal to the City’s representatives in the Virginia State Assembly Saturday in a standing-room-only town hall meeting held at the F.C. Community Center. Amy Mayeux and her son Justin Dolan appealed to State Sen. Dick Saslaw and State Del. Marcus Simon to reverse the elimination of funding for overtime for care attendants and other cuts in the state’s disability support funding passed by the General Assembly last year.

They cited Falls Church-based Arc of Northern Virginia report of a $10 million cut in funding in developmental disability waiver funds, and noted that care attendants who may not work more than 40 hours per week are paid $11.70 an hour with no sick days and no benefits.

