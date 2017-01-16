Rep. Don Beyer Announces He Won’t Partake in Trump Inauguration

U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., the Democrat who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, opened his town hall event in Alexandria Monday night by announcing that he will join the growing list of Congressional Democrats who will not participate in the inauguration ceremonies for incoming U.S President Donald Trump this Friday.

In a strong statement issued by Beyer, he said, “I will not be part of normalizing or legitimizing a man whose election may well have depended on the malicious interference of Russia’s leaders, a person who lies profusely and without apology, who mimics the disabilities of others, who insults anyone who dares disagree with him, who would demonize and entire spiritual tradition, and who has demonstrated again and again a profound disrespect for women. His values and his actions are the antithesis of what I hold dear.”

Beyer concluded by saying, “It would be the height of hypocrisy for me to pretend to be part of this inaugural celebration.”

Earlier in the day today, in celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King National Holiday, Beyer joined over 500 others in the City of Falls Church’s first-ever march for social justice that went from the Tinner Hill Monument to civil rights in S. Washington St. to the Falls Church City Hall. He then spoke on the steps at City Hall and in subsequent standing-room-only forum on the pressing civil rights issues of the day in the City Council chambers.

