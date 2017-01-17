Crime Report: Three DUI Arrests in Falls Church

There were three DUI arrests in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released Tuesday. On Friday, a 24-year old Springfield man was arrested for DUI and a passenger was arrested for marijuana possession and on Sunday, a 23-year-old man from Falls Church was arrested for after a traffic stop on S. Maple Ave. Finally, again on Friday, a 27-year-old Edgewater, Md. man was arrested for DUI and fleeing the scene after crashing his vehicle on N. Maple Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 9 – 15, 2017

Shoplifting, 1200 W. Broad St. (Citgo Falls Church Convenience Store On Jan. 9, merchandise was reported stolen from the store.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd. #16 (Café Le Mirage) On Jan. 11, a male, 42, of Stafford, was cited for Smoking in a Non-Designated Area.

Smoking Violation, 6795 Wilson Blvd. #9 (Café Tien) On Jan. 12, a male, 51, of Silver Spring, MD, was cited for Smoking in a Non-Designated Area.

Narcotics Violation and Driving Under the Influence, 200 block N. Maple Ave. On Jan. 13, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 24, of Springfield, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. A male, 24, of Springfield, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence and Fleeing the Scene of an Accident, 1000 block Hillwood Ave. On Jan. 13, officers responded to the area for a report of an accident. After an investigation, police arrested a male, 27, of Edgewater, MD for Driving Under the Influence and Fleeing the Scene of an Accident.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 block S. Maple Ave. On Jan. 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 23, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Vandalism to Vehicle, 100 block E. Broad St. On Jan. 15, a windshield was reported destroyed sometime on during the midnight hours.

