Man Shot in Falls Church Area Monday Night

By Sam Tabachnik

A 21-year-old man was assaulted and shot in the Falls Church area of Fairfax Monday night, police said.

Fairfax Co. Police say officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a report of a fight and sounds of gunshots on the 6000 block of Vista Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with apparent trauma to the upper body, later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Fairfax Co. Police spokesperson Tawny Wright, early investigation indicates that a group of males were arguing with the victim before someone in the group shot the victim.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

