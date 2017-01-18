F.C. Resident Opens New Financial Planning Company

By Sally Cole

Falls Church resident Paul Flusche has opened WealthTrust Financial Planning, LLC, an independent firm offering a range of financial services from retirement planning to investments. Flusche, a registered investment advisor, completed the financial planning course offered by the University of Virginia and passed the CFP and Series 65 exams. This fee-only small business does not charge commissions or percentages.

For more information, visit www.wealthtrustfp.com.

