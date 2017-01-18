Kensington Moves Its Sales Offices

By Sally Cole

The Kensington Falls Church has moved its sales offices from its temporary location in Falls Plaza to its new building located at 700 W. Broad Street. Open houses for the new assisted living and memory care residence will be held Saturdays through February 25 from 2 – 4 p.m. Senior Living professionals and partners are invited to tour and learn more about the facility on Wednesdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Residents will begin moving into The Kensington of Falls Church in February.

For more information, visit www.thekensingtonfallschurch.com.

