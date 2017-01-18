Quinn’s to Host Next F.C. Chamber Networking Mixer Jan. 24

By Sally Cole

Quinn’s Auction Galleries is hosting the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking mixer on Tuesday, January 24 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Quinn’s Auction Galleries is a full service auction and estate services company with a range of specialties including fine art, antiques, rare books and maps. Chamber members, friends of the business community, and those interested in Quinn’s Auction Galleries are welcome to attend this free event which will include networking, refreshments, and a chance to see what is coming up on Quinn’s auction block.

Quinn’s, which also has a location in Central Virginia, is located at 360 S. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information about the event, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org. For more information about Quinn’s Auction House, visit www.quinnsauction.com.

