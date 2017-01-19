Crime Novelist Brings New Book to Arlington

By Sam Tabachnik

One of the world’s most prolific crime writers, Ian Rankin comes to the Central Library in Arlington to debut his latest novel, Rather Be the Devil, on Monday Feb. 13 from 7 – 9 p.m. This book marks the 30th anniversary of Rankin’s famous fictional character, John Rebus.

Rather Be the Devil finds John Rebus, as incapable of settling into his retirement as he is of playing by the rules, investigating a cold case from the 1970s involving a gorgeous and wealthy female socialite who was found dead in a bedroom in one of Edinburgh’s most luxurious hotels. No one was ever found guilty, but the scandalous circumstances of the murder have kept the town talking for over 40 years. Now, Rebus has his own reasons to investigate, but his inquiries – along with those of Malcolm Fox and Siobhan Clarke – quickly make him some very dangerous and powerful enemies who will stop at nothing to ensure that the case remains unsolved and the gossip falls on deaf ears.

