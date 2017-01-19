F.C. Police Department Swears in New Police Dog, “Fitz”

As part of a wider ceremony for the Falls Church Police Department at the Council chambers of City Hall Thursday morning, the department swore in its first police dog to join the force in a half-dozen years. “Fitz,” a young German shepherd, was attentive as he allowed his handler to provide the required vows as his proxy.

In addition, two new two-legged officers were sworn in and others in the department were provided promotions by Chief Mary Gavin.

