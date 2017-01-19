F.C.’s Creative Cauldron Hosts Pledge Tonight

By Sam Tabachnik

On the eve of the inauguration Creative Cauldron has announced that it will join theaters across the nation to make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The theatre at 400 S. Maple Ave. will be darkened and the public is invited to bring a bright light.

At precisely 5:30 p.m., the Cauldron and other theaters across the nation will light lights outside the theater to symbolize the theater as a safe space, a light in the darkness. Pledge cards will be distributed that will be posted in the gallery. The public is invited to assemble at 5 p.m. at the Happy Tart a few doors from the theater. At 5:20 the assembled will walk down to Creative Cauldron where Producing Director, Laura Connors Hull will welcome participants and initiate the countdown to the lighting. Then the assembled will enter the darkened lobby where an official ghostlight will become a fixture of the theater and Creative Cauldron will present its official pledge card to be posted so that all who enter will know they are in a safe space.

The public is invited to share pledges aloud and post them to a designated space in the gallery to be displayed through Friday night’s performance of “Songs of Protest, Songs of Triumph.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments