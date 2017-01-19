Letters to the Editor: Rep. Beyer Should Brush Up On His U.S. History

Letters to the Editor: January 19 – 25, 2016

Rep. Beyer Should Brush Up On His U.S. History

Editor,

Rep. Don Beyer should read his U.S. history before making claims regarding The New Deal. “We have tried spending money. We are spending more than we have ever spent before and it does not work.” Who said this? Rush Limbaugh, Ted Cruz? No, these were the words of FDR’s own treasury secretary, Henry Morganthau. The New Deal gave us a decade of double-digit unemployment, capped by a rate as high as 25 percent in 1936. Contrary to claims that this was due to some austerity measures, the 25-percent peak coincided with New Deal activities like The Wagner Act and tax increases.

The poor aren’t served by increasing food prices or taking away their job opportunities via restrictive labor policies, as The New Deal did. What took us out of the Depression was our government taking its foot off the throat of the economy after FDR’s passing, and hopefully we’ll see the same now. Economic recovery will be led by the private sector, including those contributing to climate change, such as Rep. Beyer’s car dealerships.

Jeff Walyus

Arlington

F.C. MLK Day March A Solution in Search Of a Problem

Editor,

Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march in the City of Falls Church was a who’s-who of Democrats…all of whom have the same civil rights as everyone else. A “solution” in search of a problem.

Peter Upton

Via the Internet

