Mason Sponsoring Shoe Drive for Basketball Camp

By Sam Tabachnik

George Mason High School basketball programs are sponsoring a used athletic shoe drive during the next three home games: Jan. 23 (Girls), Jan. 25 (Boys) and Jan. 26 (Girls). George Mason basketball players and coaches sponsor a charity basketball camp in the town of Banica in a poor region of the Dominican Republic.

Approximately 200 boys and girls participate in the summer camp, and very few have shoes. The camp’s success hinges on providing shoes through this drive. Collection boxes will be next to the ticket table at Mary Ellen Henderson. No cleats, but all other footwear will be accepted.

