Henderson Geography Bee Finalists Compete

By Sam Tabachnik

In front of full bleachers in the gym at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School on Tuesday morning, the school’s nine geography bee finalists competed to earn their way into the the state level competition. Henderson’s annual school-wide National Geography Bee contestants are determined by preliminary testing to place into competition by grade.

The three students from each grade who came out on top were in front of the whole school Tuesday, demonstrating their knowledge on U.S. and world geography and map questions. Jack Rifkin was the winner, with the Evan Lankford as the runner-up. The other finalists were Janine Anderson, Jack Biggs, Harrison Hackett, Katherine Hall, Ben Martin, Brigid Pierce and Nicholas Teply.

