James Madison University Honors Falls Church Natives
Twenty-seven Falls Church students have been named to the James Madison University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester: Karna Kristian Kc, Shanon Derzinski, Natalie Farrell, Kira Williams, Kevin Schmidt, Alexander McMillen, Claire Rapuano, Darby Quave, Hannah Ackleson, Mary Magdalene Goldsmith, Jeffrey Antetomaso, Jonah Hicks, Kimberly Bianco, Kelly McNesby, Nadine Abusbitan, Ryan Strand, Eugene Gamble, William Meara, Leith Rayes, Samantha Fitzgerald, Cintia Samaha, Lauren Morris, Julia Pipan, Jordan Blum, Allison Leung, Brittany Bell and Julianne Kelly.