Armed Robbery Attempt on Route 7 in Falls Church Sunday

A woman was accosted by a man who demanded money while out walking her dog Sunday night in Falls Church.

Fairfax County Police say the 24-year-old victim felt something touch her shoulder and then saw a man holding “some sort of edged weapon” who then threatened her and demanded money. The woman threw her umbrella at the suspect who fled on foot. The victim was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as Middle Eastern, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and wearing a dark jacket with his face covered by a red bandanna.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments