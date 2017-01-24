F.C.’s Davis Appearing on ‘Shark Tank’ Friday

City of Falls Church resident and 2008 George Mason High School graduate Peter Davis will present his startup on the TV show “Shark Tank” this Friday.

Davis, along with a friend from college, Jon Staff, have created Getaway, a company that builds “tiny houses” and then places them on rural land and rents them out by the night. Dubbed “an instant cabin in the woods,” Getaway has 10 house currently in operation outside of New York and Boston with a hope to launch near D.C. soon.

Davis and Staff will present Getaway on Shark Tank on ABC at 9 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 27.

