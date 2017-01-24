F.C.’s Dvorak to Make Ensemble Debut

By Sam Tabachnik

Falls Church harpist Melissa Dvorak will make her debut in the National Chamber Ensemble at the Rosslyn Spectrum in February.

Dvorak, a well-known harp soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player, performed for Pope Francis during the pontiff’s historic visit to the U.S. last year. She will be joined by violinist and Ensemble artistic director Leonid Sushansky, cellist Sean Neidlinger and pianist Carlos César Rodriguez as they showcase the work of French Romantic virtuoso composer Camille Saint-Saëns in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The Ensemble will perform its Vive la France: The Magic of Saint-Saëns concert Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Rosslyn Spectrum Theatre (1611 N. Kent Street, Arlington). General admission tickets are $33 for adults and $17 for students, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available online at www.nationalchamberensemble.org and at the box office one hour prior to the performance.

For more information, call 703-685-7590 or visit www.nationalchamberensemble.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments