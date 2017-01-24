Falls Church Schools Offers Bus Monitoring App

By Sam Tabachnik

Through a collaboration with the developer of Predictable Ryde, a bus tracking app that shows student’s school bus location in real time, Falls Church City Public Schools is the first school system in the country to offer the monitoring app. Parents can subscribe to view maps or receive text alerts. Falls Church Schools benefits because Predictable Ryde provides the fleet tracking and analytics at no cost, but the schools receive no income from the program.

For more information, visit predictableryde.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments