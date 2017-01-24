Homestretch Hosting ‘Independence Day’ Celebration

By Sam Tabachnik

Homestretch, the Falls Church organization helping homeless families attain permanent housing and self-sufficiency, is hosting an “Independence Day” celebration next month at The State Theatre (220 N. Washington St., Falls Church).

The Feb. 23 event will feature a live and silent auction, dessert, dancing and music from Sudden M Pac and Detached Retina.

For more information, to purchase tickets ($50) or to make a donation, visit 501auctions.com/homestretch.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments