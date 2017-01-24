Last Chance to Catch Ringling Bros. Circus

By Sam Tabachnik

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out Of This World features an immersive circus experience that takes families to space to witness incredible acrobatic performances on different planets. Ringling Bros. invites families to experience The Greatest Show On Earth one last time to see the most extraordinary performers and exotic animals in the ultimate circus spectacle before it permanently closes in May of this year.

The show comes to the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. March 31 – April 2 and to Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax from April 7 – 16. Tickets for the Verizon Center and Eagle Bank Arena can be purchased by visiting Ringling.com.

In Out Of This World, audiences will be riveted by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology, which deepens their connection to the performers. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth, traveling to interstellar worlds of sand, water, fire and ice.

