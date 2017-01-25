FOOD NEWS: Hot Dogs, Rare Beer & Italian Wines

By Jody Fellows

Hot Dogs Join the Lineup at Lil City Creamery

The latest addition to the menu at Lil City Creamery isn’t a new ice cream flavor– it’s a hot dog.

Now available alongside the sundaes and cones are Nathan’s Famous all-beef dogs, which owner Jeff Goldberg began selling at his Falls Church ice cream shop earlier this month.

The franks are available solo or as part of a combo, including one which puts a hot dog, bag of chips, chocolate chip cookie and soda together for just five bucks.

“I see this primarily as a great ‘to-go’ option for area workers, residents, visitors and commuters,” Goldberg told the News-Press in an email. “Grabbing a quick bag lunch, that’s good, and with dessert for $5? Seems like a no brainer.”

While the condiments are limited as of now (there’s relish, ketchup and a few mustards), Goldberg says he’s working on a chili dog recipe and may offer a salsa dog and a specialty sandwich option in the next couple of weeks.

Lil City Creamery’s hot dogs are available daily (closed Monday) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lil City Creamery | 114 West Broad Street | Falls Church | lilcitycreamery.com

February is Rare Beer Month at Open Road

Open Road Grill in Merrifield is hosting a beer celebration next month, featuring a different rare, limited-availability brew each week in February.

Dubbed “Febrewrarey,” the event kicks off with Brooklyn Black Ops barrel-aged imperial stout from Feb. 1 – 7, Stone Enjoy By 2.14.17 chocolate and coffee double IPA from Feb. 8 – 14, Cigar City’s Guayabera Citra pale ale from Feb. 15 – 21 and Wicked Weed Lunatic Belgian blonde ale from Feb. 22 – 28.

Open Road Grill | 8100 Lee Highway | Falls Church | openroadgrill.com

Sfizi Hosting Southern Italy Dinner & Wine Tasting Thursday

Sfizi, the Italian cafe and wine bar in Falls Church’s Flower Building, is hosting a celebration of southern Italy Thursday night.

The dinner and wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. and includes a buffet of southern Italian dishes plus tastings of five wines from the region including La Voliera Fiano, Ciro Classico Superiore Volvito,

Rosso Puglia Avelium, Squinzano Negromaro Riserva and Nanni Rosso Frizzante Dolce.

Advance registration is requested for the $35 dinner by calling 703-533-1191.

Sfizi Cafe | 800 West Broad Street | Falls Church | sfizi.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments