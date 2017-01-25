F.C. Consulting Firm to Oversee Move of Trade & Development Agency

By Sally Cole

Markon Solutions, a Falls Church-based project management consulting firm, was awarded the contract to oversee the U.S. Trade and Development Agency headquarters relocation. Markon will support the move of more than 100 employees and contractors who are moving from their current location in Arlington to a new leased location in the National Capital Region. Markon is providing owner’s representative support during planning, procurement, design, construction, and tenant move-in.

Founded in 2007, Markon Solutions is a nationally recognized consulting firm with employees across the US and overseas in South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Markon specializes in facilities support, financial management, acquisition management, and security consulting services for commercial clients, as well as intelligence, defense, and civil agencies. Markon is consistently recognized on the ENR Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee and Program Management Firms, Washington Post Top Workplaces, and Best Places to Work in Virginia lists. For more information, visit www.markonsolutions.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments