Mason Wins Scholastic Bowl Conference Tournament

By Sam Tabachnik

George Mason High School’s Scholastic Bowl team won the Conference 35 Tournament last Thursday at Strasburg. The team beat Central 330-95, getting off to a great start in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The team then took down Clarke County, who had given them their only regular season loss, for a 240-195 victory. The Mason team played perhaps their strongest game of the year, with a decisive 320-140 win over a strong Clarke team in the final. Mason was led by its two top-scoring seniors, Joseph Snitzer and Jimmy Ferguson, with senior Annie Parnell adding numerous key tossups. Further scoring help came from seniors Jack Rasmussen and Lindsey Stegenga, and junior Cooper McGuire. The team took home two trophies – one as Conference 35 Tournament Champions, and the other as the regular season champions of the Bull Run District. Their next challenge is the 2A East Region Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton.

