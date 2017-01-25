McLean, F.C. Chambers to Co-Sponsor Breakfast Presentation

By Sally Cole

Jennifer M. Gamboa, DPT, OCS, MTS will present a talk, “Will Power or Will Skills?,” at a Regional Women’s Circle of Influence breakfast sponsored by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church on Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 a.m. Gamboa is the president and director of Clinical Services at Body Dynamics, Inc. in Falls Church. The presentation, which is open to men as well as women, will help attendees develop and maintain healthy habits in the workforce and at home.

Tickets are $25 and include breakfast. Registration is required. Go to www.FallsChurchChamber.org, click on Events, and then on the event link on the calendar

The event is being held with support from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Tysons Chamber of Commerce, the Merrifield Business Association, and the Vienna Business Association.

