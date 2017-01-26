Bulova Issues Statement of Assurances

Fairfax County Chairman Sharon Bulova released a statement yesterday reaffirming the county’s core values of respect, safety and acceptance. In light of recent statements by the incoming administration on immigration policy, Chairman Bulova said she sought to reassure Fairfax County residents that their community will remain safe and welcoming to all.

“We are and will continue to be a county that exemplifies values of respect and acceptance, where we welcome and celebrate one another’s differences and cultural backgrounds,” Chairman Bulova said in the statement. She highlighted the ongoing partnership between the county and the federal government to identify individuals whose serious criminal record makes them a priority for deportation. However, she said the federal government cannot expect local police officers “to become immigration officials” in Fairfax County. “Fairfax County has spent the past two years developing and implementing very thoughtful recommendations of the Ad Hoc Police Practices Review Commission to increase police transparency, modify use of force policies, and improve communication between our police department and the residents they serve.”

