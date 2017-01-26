Homeless, Louisiana Flood Recovery Benefit Tonight

By Sam Tabachnik

Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 26, City of Falls Church real estate agent Tori McKinney is hosting a Mardis Gras-themed fundraiser at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack to benefit the Louisiana flood recovery and the homeless.

The event will feature live music from John “Papa” Gros Band along with members from The Cactus Liquors and the Yeonas Brothers Band. In addition to music, there will be a face painting, oysters, king cakes and a live auction with items like Baltimore Ravens tickets, beach house and condo rentals and more.

Funds from the event will go to the Friends of the Falls Church Homeless Shelter and the dad of John “Papa” Gros who was victim of the 2016 floods in Louisiana.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $80 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-for-john-papa-gros-dad-louisiana-flood-recovery-tickets-30764729133.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments