You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Mason-MEH Chess Tourney Crowns Victors

Mason-MEH Chess Tourney Crowns Victors

January 26, 2017 8:00 AM0 comments
By Sam Tabachnik

649chess

GEORGE MASON SENIOR Aaron Klein (left) was the winner of the first Mason-Mary Ellen Henderson chess tournament, narrowly defeating runner up Joe Carpenter (right). (Photo: FCCPS/Farrell Kelly)

Last Thursday marked the conclusion of the first Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School – George Mason High School chess tournament. Monarchies clashed, sacrifices were made and kings fell in this month long series of games between middle and high school students. With over 16 competitors, it was Mason senior Aaron Klein who narrowly won victory over the second place finisher, MEH’s 8th grader Joe Carpenter. The tournament was part of an IB Creativity, Activity, Service project for seniors Ben Rice and Klein.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+