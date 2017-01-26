Mason-MEH Chess Tourney Crowns Victors

By Sam Tabachnik

Last Thursday marked the conclusion of the first Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School – George Mason High School chess tournament. Monarchies clashed, sacrifices were made and kings fell in this month long series of games between middle and high school students. With over 16 competitors, it was Mason senior Aaron Klein who narrowly won victory over the second place finisher, MEH’s 8th grader Joe Carpenter. The tournament was part of an IB Creativity, Activity, Service project for seniors Ben Rice and Klein.

