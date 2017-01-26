TJ Elementary Donates For GIVE Day

By Sam Tabachnik

The gym and cafeteria at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were bustling with activity last Friday morning as the GIVE Day events filled both spaces. Students and their parents were on hand to volunteer for the effort, Get Involved, Value Everyone Day. The donated food was bagged into weekend 1,225 Power Packs to be distributed by Food for Others in Merrifield, totaling over 3,770 pounds of food. Three hundred survival bracelets were made and a bag of thank you cards written for military members to be delivered through Operation Gratitude.

