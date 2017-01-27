You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Critter Corner: Codee

Critter Corner: Codee

January 27, 2017 12:15 PM0 comments
By Sam Tabachnik

649crittercornerThis is CODEE, a very handsome and sweet 10-and-a-half-year- old Maine Coon, with a penchant for tuna juice. While his looks are surely exceptional, he is also exceptional for surviving and thriving, despite almost a years worth of chemotherapy for intestinal cancer. When not hanging out on his kitty condo or favorite box, eating, or walking the halls of mom’s condo, he can be found hissing at mom’s boyfriend, which has not diminished at all despite his challenging health situation.

