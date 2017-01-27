Fairfax Co. Magnet School Info Nights Announced

By Sam Tabachnik

Parents interested in Fairfax County Public Schools elementary magnet school programs are invited to attend school-based information nights in February before submitting applications beginning Monday, Feb. 27.

Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences will accept applications for students in grades K-2 in the 2017-18 school year; Bailey’s Upper School for the Arts and Sciences will accept applications for students in grades 3 and 4. Hunters Woods Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences will accept applications for students who will enter grades K-6 during the 2017-18 school year.

Information nights will be held for interested families on the following dates:

• Hunters Woods: Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. (snow date Feb. 27).

• Bailey’s Elementary: Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. (snow date Feb. 23).

• Bailey’s Upper: Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. (snow date Feb. 22).

New this year, the lottery process is online and parents will be notified of application status via email. Elementary magnet lottery registration closes Monday, March 27.

For more information, visit fcps.edu.

