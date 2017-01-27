Falls Church Resident Arrested for Indecent Exposure

By Sam Tabachnik

An Arlington teacher and resident of Falls Church was arrested Thursday night for allegedly exposing himself to two juveniles at a McLean health club.

According to Fairfax Police, officers were called at 9:30 p.m. to Tysons Sport and Health, in the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive, for a report of a man exposing himself to two juveniles in the locker room. A statement from police said that the victims, ages 16 and 17 years, told employees that a man had watched them in the shower and followed them around the locker room while exposing himself.

Thomas Lenihan, a 38-year-old social studies and history teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax and was released Friday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.

Arlington Public Schools announced in a statement Friday that Lenihan, who has taught at Yorktown since 2003, will be placed on administrative leave once he has been released from custody.

“The well-being of students in always our top priority for Arlington Public Schools,” the statement said. “Once Mr. Lenihan has been released from custody, staff in the APS Human Resources Department will meet with him and place him on administrative leave, and we will follow all of our HR policies and procedures.”

Dr. Ray Pasi, principal at Yorktown, alerted families of the arrest via email Friday.

