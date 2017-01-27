You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Longfellow Model UN Wins Best Middle School Award

Longfellow Model UN Wins Best Middle School Award

January 27, 2017 8:07 AM0 comments
By Sam Tabachnik

Falls Church’s Longfellow Middle School Model United Nations club earned the Best Middle School award at a regional conference hosted by Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. The 55 Longfellow delegates were challenged by issues such as preventing child marriage and human trafficking in the UNICEF committee, combating oceanic pollution in the United Nations Environmental Programme and, in a special committee centered on Teen Titans, alien invasion.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+