Longfellow Model UN Wins Best Middle School Award

Falls Church’s Longfellow Middle School Model United Nations club earned the Best Middle School award at a regional conference hosted by Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. The 55 Longfellow delegates were challenged by issues such as preventing child marriage and human trafficking in the UNICEF committee, combating oceanic pollution in the United Nations Environmental Programme and, in a special committee centered on Teen Titans, alien invasion.

