You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Middle Schooler Hosts “Day of Service”

Middle Schooler Hosts “Day of Service”

January 27, 2017 5:40 PM0 comments
By Sam Tabachnik

Helen Jordan (left) and her mother hosted a “day of service” at their house last Friday, making hundreds of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and “blessing bags” for residents of a local shelter. (Photo: Brittanie Werbel)

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School sixth-grader Helen Jordan and her mother hosted a “day of service” last Friday, Jan. 20 at their home. An estimated 40-50 City of Falls Church residents participated in the day by making hundreds of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and “blessing bags” for residents of a local shelter.

Many of the adults and children also wrote letters to public officials like U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former President Barack Obama. People attending the next day’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C. also made signs during the day.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+