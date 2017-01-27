Middle Schooler Hosts “Day of Service”

By Sam Tabachnik

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School sixth-grader Helen Jordan and her mother hosted a “day of service” last Friday, Jan. 20 at their home. An estimated 40-50 City of Falls Church residents participated in the day by making hundreds of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and “blessing bags” for residents of a local shelter.

Many of the adults and children also wrote letters to public officials like U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former President Barack Obama. People attending the next day’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C. also made signs during the day.

