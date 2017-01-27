Voting Now Open for City of F.C. Vehicle Decal Contest

By Sam Tabachnik

The finalists for the City of Falls Church’s second annual vehicle decal contest have been announced and voting is now underway.

Voting is open to all City residents and employees including police, firefighters, library staff, government employees and all school employees.

Mockups of the finalists along with the voting ballot can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6699TWQ. The winning design will be featured on 13,000 vehicles beginning this fall.

Voting will close on Feb. 9 at 11:45 p.m. with the winner announced at a City Council meeting on Feb. 13.

