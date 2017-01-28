McAuliffe, Beyer, Connolly Condemn Trump Executive Order Banning Muslims

Speaking at the International Terminal of the Dulles Airport west of Falls Church Saturday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a strong statement condemning President Donald Trump’s Executive Order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States. McAuliffe spoke along with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring in the terminal while scores of protesters carrying signs and chanting were also there.

“I am outraged and disappointed by the actions President Trump has taken to ban travelers from certain Muslim nations and to close our country to families seeking refuge from persecution,” McAuliffe said. “This executive order is antithetical to the values that make America great, and it will make our country less safe.

He added, “On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all. In the meantime, my administration will work with Attorney General Mark Herring to identify any and all legal steps we can take to oppose this dangerous and divisive policy.”

Also present at the press conference and rally was Falls Church’s State Delegate Marcus Simon.

On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Reps. Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly from Northern Virginia took to bullhorns amid a large and boisterous gathering of protesters at Dulles Airport to oppose Trump’s travel ban against persons from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Crowds of protesters assembled across the U.S. to protest Sunday.

